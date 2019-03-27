Sentencing date set for man convicted of raping AU student on transit bus

By Olivia Gunn | March 27, 2019 at 10:06 PM CDT - Updated March 28 at 9:44 AM

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A sentencing date has been set for the man convicted of raping an Auburn student in 2017.

Tony Patillo was convicted earlier in March of first-degree rape, sodomy, and public lewdness for crimes that were committed on a Tiger Transit bus. Patillo was a transit driver at the time the crimes were committed.

Patillo is set to be sentenced on April 3 at 5p.m.EST/4 p.m. CST. He faces 10 years to life in prison on both the rape and sodomy charges.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.