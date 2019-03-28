Troy native, founder of Wiley Sanders Truck Lines dies at 78

Troy native, founder of Wiley Sanders Truck Lines dies at 78
Wiley Sanders, Jr., the founder of the namesake trucking company, has died at 78.
By WSFA Staff | March 28, 2019 at 3:55 PM CDT - Updated March 28 at 3:55 PM

TROY, AL (WSFA) - Wiley Cowart Sanders Jr., founder and owner of Wiley Sanders Truck Lines, has died, his company confirms.

Sanders was a lifelong resident of Troy, Alabama. He died Wednesday at age 78.

He started his trucking company in 1959 with a single vehicle. In the years that followed, he grew the business into a national leader with operations in 48 states, Canada and Mexico. He also co-founded and co-owned Sanders Lead Company and KW Plastics.

Wiley Sanders, Jr., the founder of the namesake trucking company, has died at 78.
Wiley Sanders, Jr., the founder of the namesake trucking company, has died at 78. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

According to Green Hills Funeral Home of Troy, Sanders is survived by his wife of 32 years, Toni Marie Sanders, son, Wiley Stephen Sanders (Kelly), James Hilliard Sanders and Avery Nathaniel Sanders all of Troy, daughters, Paula Darie Sanders Estill, (Marvin) of Lawrenceburg, TN and Julie Marie Sanders of Troy, sisters, Virginia Sanders and Rebecca S. Young, and fourteen grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 9 until noon Saturday at Green Hills Funeral Home with a memorial service at noon in the chapel.

Sanders truck line started with one vehicle in 1959. The company now covers 48 states and several countries. (Photo Source: Wiley Sanders/Facebook)
Sanders truck line started with one vehicle in 1959. The company now covers 48 states and several countries. (Photo Source: Wiley Sanders/Facebook)

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.