WATCH: Nate Oats introduced as new Alabama men’s basketball coach

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - One day after being named the new head coach of the Crimson Tide men’s basketball team, Nate Oats spoke with the media at his introductory press conference in Tuscaloosa.
Oats comes to Alabama after spending the last four seasons at the University at Buffalo. While there, he led the Bulls to a 96-43 (.691) record, three MAC Tournament Championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances, including reaching the round of 32 in each of the last two seasons. As a result, he was named the league’s Coach of The Year and National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) District 14 Coach of the Year in back-to-back seasons (2018 and 2019).
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.