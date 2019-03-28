What a forecast!

Yesterday’s weather was good. Today’s weather might be great. Blue skies will dominate our Thursday forecast as temperatures warm into the lower 70s, a few degrees warmer than yesterday. We’ll see a slight increase in cloud cover, just enough to call it partly cloudy, tomorrow and into Saturday as temps climb into the upper 70s and near 80 respectively. A few showers will develop Saturday night and into Sunday, but it’s far from a washout. Models have trended a little drier with this system. We’re cooler by Sunday with highs into the upper 60s.