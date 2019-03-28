16-year-old charged after weekend shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A 16-year-old is facing felony charges after a weekend shooting in Montgomery.
According to Montgomery Police Capt. Regina Duckett, Gavin Jackson is charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
The charges are related to a shooting that took place on Danbury Circle. An initial investigation indicated multiple people were in a residence when a suspect began firing. Duckett says Jackson was later identified as the suspect.
Jackson turned himself in Wednesday and was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
