Agent claims teens may have been killed then taken to where police found bodies

OZARK, AL (WTVY) - There are indications that the murders of two Dothan teens may have occurred at a place other than where police discovered their bodies.
Investigators arrested 45-year-old Coley McCraney this month and charged him in the cold case murders of Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley in 1999.
It has been widely assumed the 17-year-olds were forced into the trunk of Beasley’s car, and then shot in their heads along Herring Avenue in Ozark.
However, Special Agent J. Eric Collier with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office seems to question that theory.
“[McCraney] took them to an unknown secluded area by force of the gun used to kill them,” he stated in an affidavit seeking a search warrant.
Since the Herring Street location is well documented, Collier seems to infer the 17-year-olds could have been shot at another location.
If so, that raises a huge question: How did Beasley’s Mazda 929 get to Herring Street?
Collier also claims McCraney abducted the girls though has never suggested they had been kidnapped which would allowed them to file two more capital murder charges under state law. Police didn’t.
Meanwhile, two cell phones and a tablet police seized from McCraney’s semi-truck during his March 15 arrest will be analyzed, presumably at a new lab located in the state attorney general’s office.
The agent theorizes that phone calls and web searches potentially could reveal McCraney had unusual interest in the DNA after he provided it to police earlier this year.
“Based upon experience, people involved in criminal activities or may be interested in obscuring their involvement may contact other parties via voice phone call, text messaging, or other methods. These same individuals will often utilize web-based search engines to research techniques associated with criminal investigations in an attempt to better understand the techniques and in a better effort to circumvent such investigative techniques,” Collier stated.
Also, Collier claims McCraney told police he did not know Beasley and Hawlett, though defense attorney David Harrison has since said his client either knew or had met both girls.
A preliminary hearing next week will determine if there is sufficient evidence against McCraney to present take the case on to a Dale County Grand Jury.
