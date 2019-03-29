The Commodores return to Tuskegee to mark 50th anniversary

TUSKEGEE, AL (WSFA) - The Grammy winning Commodores are celebrating their 50th anniversary back where it all started in Tuskegee. And they’re including the community in the celebration.
The group started in Tuskegee in the 1970s and now The Commodores are back to celebrate their success with local fans for what is now going to be known in Tuskegee as “Commodores Day."
Some of the group’s biggest hits include “Easy”, “Three Times a Lady”, “Brick House”, and “Nightshift” the last of which brought them their first Grammy.
“I’m at home. This is the best homecoming I’ve had in 30 years," said band member Ron LaPread. "I’ve been in New Zealand for 30 years so I always love to come back here. These are my people, they raised me. Tuskegee , that was the pride of the swift growing South. That’s us.
The group took time to walk through the Commodore Museum and says that it brought back a lot of memories from their past.
“This building here represents my childhood, how I left Tuskegee and went around the world 18 times,” LaPread explained, "and played in front of many many people. It’s hard to explain Tuskegee.”
“Flashes of things that went on in this studio. Just flashes, you know what I mean? When I walked through that door in there, the first thing I thought about was [La]Pread on his bass,” said fellow band mate William Kin.
The Commodores will be performing at 8 p.m. Friday in Montgomery at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center, or MPAC.
