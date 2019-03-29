2 confirmed explosive devices located at Dale County home

DALE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The scene at a Dale County home has been cleared and deemed safe after two explosive devices were found Thursday night.
Dale County Emergency Management Agency Director Kurt McDaniel said the two devices were found at a home on County Road 83 in the Echo Community.
McDaniel said the bombs were not been detonated and said there was no threat to the public.
Dale County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said Thursday night’s events were not related to last week’s incident at the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.
