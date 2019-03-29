Coosa Co. historic church building reeling from massive vandalism

COOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - A historic Coosa County church has been hit by vandals once again. And a church member says this latest instance is the worst yet.
When a church member checked on the 150-year-old Blue Springs Baptist Church on Thursday, graffiti, broken windows, ceilings torn up and utility boxes raided in an apparently attempt to steal wiring were found. And, in a back room, there was attempted arson. The pulpit is missing and presumed stolen.
A grave marker behind the church even appears to be sledgehammered. The grave is of a woman and appears to date to 1899.
A large number of beer and cooler bottles were left behind.
Tanya Lewis, a church member speaking on behalf of longtime pastor Bill Hamilton, says the vandals appeared to damage or destroy everything they could.
“The damage this time, they took the doors off, one of the doors was new and the other one was boarded up and sealed, they took it off,” Lewis tells WBRC. “They’ve busted up most all the pews. Anybody who’s aware of this church or anything knows it’s got tags on the pews for people from years and years ago that helped build this church that were here for years. They’ve destroyed those, they’ve taken the pews from the Sunday School classes. The antique cabinets that were in there, they’re gone. They’ve ripped the ceilings out, they’ve cut wires, they’ve ripped the wires out of the box for the utilities, set a fire in the back, graffiti’s everywhere. Anything they could do, they’ve done it.”
Blue Springs members meet elsewhere for Sunday services, and this building is primarily used as an events venue.
"We've had a few things here, a wedding or two. We usually have a reunion here every year, well over 200 people attend," says Lewis.
Lewis says congregants want to hold services there again, but every time they try to repair the building, it gets hit by another set of vandals. We told you about another instance of vandalism in August 2012, which can be read by clicking here.
“It’s hard to say, if it’s an adult there’s definitely an issue with them. If it’s kids, their parents didn’t teach them their rights from wrongs,” Lewis says. “Coming into the Lord’s house and doing something like this is not acceptable in any way, from anybody. But there again, you don’t know. You really don’t know. Evidently they’ve got to be old enough to drink, or somebody’s getting it for them, I mean, you don’t have any, you don’t know.”
Lewis has started a Gofundme account to raise money to repair as much damage as possible. You can find that page by clicking here. She also wants to install new security cameras. A previous set was stolen by previous vandals. This time she wants to install cameras that can be monitored online, via smartphone, tablet or computer. She’s also looking to install Wi-Fi for that purpose.
