Dothan Area Botanical Gardens Plant Sale in full bloom

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - Looking to spruce up your yard now that spring is here?
“This is the time of the year where most people are starting to really do their spring planting,” said Chairman of the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens Plant Sale Larry Dykes.
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is holding its annual plant sale this weekend looking at helping you get your yard in tip-top shape.
“Everything is budding out. Everything is blooming,” said Dykes. “That’s when people want to start getting their gardens and their yards in good shape.”
From native azaleas to the lesser known Bottlebrush, all the plants for sale are perfect for growth in Alabama.
“We get the best plants for that will work best for our area,” said Dykes. “All the plants we get are going to work in the southeast. We’re not getting something that takes a lot of cold weather or that sort of thing.”
All the money raised during the two-day event goes towards keeping the Botanical Gardens up and running.
“It helps keep the gardens going,” said Dykes. “It helps keep us growing and maintaining the gardens that we have out here. It’s really an important event for us.”
The plant sale will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.
