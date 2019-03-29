Dothan police to partner with CarFax to solve crimes

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - The Dothan Police Department will soon have another resource to use when investigating crimes. The department will now work with CarFax.
CarFax is a web-based service that collects vehicle history data for consumers to use when shopping for used vehicles.
Dothan police work roughly 3,000 crashes a year, according the department. In exchange for providing police crash reports to CarFax to update its vehicle history records, the department can search the 17.5 billion records on CarFax for vehicles linked to investigations.
Investigator Terry Nelson confirms the department can search VIN numbers and partial tags to track down potential suspects for anything from a hit-and-run to a kidnapping.
“It’ll help us with crimes. Anytime a vehicle may be possibly involved, we get some information on it and we can search it through this system,” said Nelson. “It’s another tool to have in our toolbox.”
“We could take a partial tag number, which if it’s CTG, knowing it’s a red pick up, they would send us back the number of vehicles they have that are in the system that match,” said Chief Parrish.
The hope is this system will help speed the investigation process.
According to CarFax, a police department in Pennsylvania used the system to track down five high-end vehicles in just 30 days.
CarFax would be just one of the systems police use to investigate crimes. The department expects to begin trading data with the company in the next two weeks.
The partnership is a free and non-binding contract for the city. More than 2,500 law enforcement agencies across the country use the CarFax system.
