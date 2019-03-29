First Alert: Rain Saturday night into Sunday, then colder

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Weather forecasts focus on the next system to impact you - which, in our case, arrives this weekend. But, we’d be making a huge mistake to gloss over the PERFECT Spring day that is in progress across our state. Expect more sun than clouds, no rain, a pleasant southerly breeze and high temperatures soaring into the mid 70s.
Then, things change.
Clouds increase Saturday, but most of us will stay dry - we’ll mention a few scattered showers west of Selma, mainly late in the afternoon. Highs head for the mid and upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms sweep through the state Saturday night into Sunday.
A few claps of thunder are possible in spots, but we do not expect widespread thunderstorms or any wind, hail or tornado risk. For some of you, it won’t rain at all.
A few leftover showers are possible early Sunday, then drier and colder air sweeps into the state. Highs head for the mid 60s on Sunday, a solid 15 degrees colder than Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.