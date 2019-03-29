Food for Thought 3/28

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
HIGH SCORES
Jackson Hospital Coffee Shop (1725 Pine St.): 100
Reis and Irvy’s #1 (329 E. Vandiver Blvd.): 99
Island Delight (36 Dexter Ave.): 99
D’Road Cafe (121 Montgomery St.): 99
Burger King (601 Madison Ave.): 99
Pine Bar (501 Cloverdale Rd.): 99
LOW SCORES
Tipico De Mexico (3441 Malcolm Dr.): 83
Priority Items: Mold in ice machine; Roaches/rodent droppings in kitchen; Food safety training not completed
Ripley St. Package Store (1365 N. Ripley St.): 85
Priority Items: Mold in ice machine
Jai Verai Maa, LLC (4259 S. Court St.): 86
Priority Items: Mold in ice machine
Tapan, LLC (9 W. South Blvd.): 87
Priority Items: Pizza in warmer at improper temperature
