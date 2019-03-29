Former Wetumpka councilman Percy Gill has died

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Former Wetumpka city councilman Percy Gill has died, his family says. He recently suffered a stroke and was hospitalized briefly before passing away Thursday night.
Gill served as the board chairman for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the River Region (Wetumpka unit) from 2011 until its closure in 2017.
“Percy was instrumental in starting the BGC in the Wetumpka area,” said Executive Director Rick Jackson. “He was a real community advocate. He loved his community and the children of the community.”
The club served hundreds of kids before closing over a lack of funding.
“He felt the need to have a safe place where the children of Wetumpka could feel at home away from home,” Jackson said. "It gave him joy to see the 400 plus members of the Wetumka club enjoying various life skill, character building, and academic programs."
Gill was narrowly defeated in the 2016 elections after the Elmore County Circuit Court declared his opponent, Lewis Washington, Sr., winner of the District 2 seat.
The funeral will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at True Divine Baptist Church in Montgomery.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.