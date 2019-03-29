Greenville man killed in motorcycle crash

GREENVILLE, AL (WSFA) - A Butler County man has died after crashing his motorcycle, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Fredrick Lane Kemp, 52, of Greenville, was riding his 2014 Suzuki GSX1300 motorcycle when he left the roadway and struck a tree Friday afternoon, investigators said.
Kemp, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. in Butler Estates, located near U.S. Highway 31, about a mile north of Greenville.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
