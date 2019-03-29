Heavy delays on I-85 SB after crash near Union Street

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate-85 southbound are experiencing heavy delays after a crash near the Union Street exit.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, a moderate crash has happened just past exit 1, the Union Street exit.
Montgomery Police Capt. Regina Duckett says the crash involves one vehicle and non-life threatening injuries. Two lanes are blocked temporarily while the vehicle is being removed.
Heavy delays can be seen in the area. Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and consider an alternate route.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.