Man charged with robbing train conductor in south Alabama

BUTLER COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - 911 got the call around 2:20 Thursday afternoon. A CSX train that normally barrels down the line in southern Butler County came to a halt with engine trouble. But that turned out to be the least of the engineer’s worries.
“It was kind of a unique situation for us," said Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond.
The conductor reported he had just been confronted by a gunman. “Told him to give up everything he had," said Bond.
It happened about a half mile down the tracks from Pettibone Road, 10 miles from Greenville. The engineer stepped out to check things out and the next thing he knew, “Told him he’d do whatever but he wanted to live. He told him all he had was a yellow vest and the company radio," Sheriff Bond said.
The sheriff called in search dogs from the Alabama Department of Corrections and were close to giving up when one of the K9s picked up a scent in one of cars at the rear of the train. The man? Dustin Tyler Seitlz of Wisconsin. He had apparently hitched a ride on the train long before it reached Butler County.
“You could when he held up his hand he was shaking and once we brought the guy back to where we were, he really got visibly shaken at that point," said Sheriff Bond.
Dustin Seitlz reportedly told investigators he had planned to use the train to go to New Orleans. That trip got cut short because he’s now in the Butler County Jail on bonds totaling more than $30,000.
Sheriff Bond says Seitlz faces a criminal trespassing charge and first-degree robbery. We reached out to CSX officials for a comment and, so far, have not gotten a response.
