Man leads Andalusia police on chase in stolen car

ANDALUSIA, AL (WSFA) - A man is facing felony charges after police say he led them on a chase after stealing a vehicle.
Darius Blackmon, 35, is charged with first-degree theft of property, a misdemeanor for attempting to elude law enforcement. He will also receive tickets for various traffic offenses.
According to the Andalusia Police Department, officers were called to Chestnut Street Friday after a report that a vehicle had been stolen. Later, Sgt. Anthony Hattaway noticed a vehicle that matched the description of the stolen vehicle. Hattaway attempted to make a traffic stop but the vehicle refused to stop.
The suspect, later identified as Blackman, allegedly reached speeds of 100 mph and eventually turned onto Brooklyn Road where it lost control and crashed, according to Scofield.
Blackman is being held in the Covington County Jail and his bong is set at $30,000 bond.
