Man shot, drives himself to Dothan Police HQ

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - The Dothan Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man was shot and drove himself to police headquarters.
Police say Vantavious McNealy, 29, of Headland, had to be rushed to surgery. McNealy reportedly walked into the department’s jail entrance, said he’d been shot, and collapsed on the floor.
“He got out of his vehicle, came into the jail and told them that he had just been shot, and at that point he collapsed on the floor," said Dothan Police Department Sgt. Ronald Hall. “There is a medic that stays on staff at the city jail. He immediately began giving him medical attention and rescue responded and took over from there.”
It was confirmed that there was a shooting incident at McNealy’s home earlier this week possibly involving the potential suspects.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.