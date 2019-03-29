Mayor Strange reacts to letter sent from Hyundai Electric president

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - There are now concerns about future expansions at a major employer in Montgomery. Hyundai Electric, parent company of the Hyundai transformers plant in Montgomery, sent a letter to officials about what it calls an unfair burden placed on its business by the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Hyundai Electric President & CEO Myung Rim Jung sent the letter earlier this month to Gov. Kay Ivey and also sent copies to Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield and Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange. Officials were thanked for their efforts regarding tariff matters, but also informed that until there was an immediate change of course at the U.S. Department of Commerce, additional investments at the Alabama facility would be put on hold.
Strange says since the letter went out they have been in contact with the company and received some clarification. They know the current $30 million expansion underway right now will not be impacted. However, in the future tariffs will impact the overall ability of the company and put in jeopardy additional investment opportunities at the Alabama facility. Strange says while this is a federal issue, the state has been doing every thing they can to help.
“We are hopeful it can be resolved. The governor has done a marvelous job to get it to the very highest level. Hopefully they will take another look at the data that has been supplied by HPT and some resolution can be had," said Strange. "This would be a significant step in a good direction so any expansion they would like to have in the next five or 10 years here in Alabama will be available to them.”
The governor’s office deferred us to Canfield’s office. We have reached out to Canfield’s office and they have yet to respond.
Hyundai Power Transformers opened in Montgomery in 2011 and produces huge electrical transformers. The current expansion is expected to bring around 80 additional jobs to the plant.
