No court appearance for suspected rapist in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - There was no arraignment Friday for Terry Lewis in Butler County.
Lewis had a scheduled court appearance after facing felony sex charges. Court records show Lewis waived his arraignment set for this morning.
State investigators accused Lewis of rape during his time as the county’s juvenile probation officer. There were two alleged juvenile victims and detectives say the crimes happened between 1994 and 1999, according to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office which is handling the case.
The office didn’t know when the next court date in the legal proceedings would be scheduled.
