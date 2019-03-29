Shooting victim ends up at Montgomery police headquarters

Shooting victim ends up at Montgomery police headquarters
By WSFA Staff | March 29, 2019 at 12:17 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 12:17 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Police are investigating the latest shooting in Montgomery after the victim arrived at police headquarters.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, a man arrived at headquarters on Friday in a private vehicle with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken from the scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Duckett says the shooting possible happened in the area of Gibson Street and Lower Wetumpka Road.

The circumstances are under investigation.

