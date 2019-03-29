Shooting victim ends up at Montgomery police headquarters

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Police are investigating the latest shooting in Montgomery after the victim arrived at police headquarters.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, a man arrived at headquarters on Friday in a private vehicle with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken from the scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Duckett says the shooting possible happened in the area of Gibson Street and Lower Wetumpka Road.
The circumstances are under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.