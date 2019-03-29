Smith trial to move forward with new judge, venue

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Supreme Court has rejected the state’s application for a rehearing regarding Montgomery police officer Aaron “Cody” Smith.
The high court’s decision means there are no changes to its prior opinion. Smith’s trial will go on with a new judge and a new venue.
Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said he was “extremely disappointed” in the decision, saying the court “has chosen to change long standing legal precedent and change the venue in this case without giving a Circuit Court Judge the opportunity to attempt to seat a fair and impartial Montgomery County jury.”
Smith, a white police officer, is charged with murder in the February 2016 on-duty shooting death of Gregory Gunn, a black man. He was set to go on trial in Circuit Judge Greg Griffin’s courtroom in August but that was stayed by the state supreme court while his attorneys filed petitions on several grounds.
In January, the high court denied Smith’s petition for immunity from prosecution but agreed Griffin should recuse and the trial should be moved.
Bailey said the case will be assigned to Judge Jimmy Pool, the only circuit court judge who has not recused. “I am confident that he has no recusal issues since he presided over the preliminary hearing in this case as a District Court Judge,” the DA said.
While the judge who will oversee the case is now known, the venue is not yet clear.
“I have said from the beginning that a Montgomery County Jury needed to hear this case,” Bailey said. “Because of this ruling today that will not happen. We look forward to presenting the evidence in this case to a jury in whatever jurisdiction is chosen by Judge Pool."
