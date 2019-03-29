State surplus auction set to begin in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Are you in the market for a vehicle, computer, or even a golf cart? The Alabama Department of Economic Affairs, or ADECA, is about to hold a public auction with all sorts of state property you can scoop up.
ADECA’s Surplus Property of Division will hold its auction April 3. Among the items up for bid are vehicles, computers, office furniture, TVs, refrigerators, metal detectors, golf carts and numerous other items including things abandoned voluntarily at airports.
Those looking to take part will need to bring a photo ID and a Social Security Number or federal employee ID. The event will be held at ADECA’s warehouse at 4590 Mobile Highway in Montgomery. It starts at 8 a.m and runs until the last item is sold.
The auctions happen about three times per year. Items can be inspected at the ADECA warehouse from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
If you would like more information about the auction, call 334-284-0577 or visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/surplus for a list of items up for bid.
