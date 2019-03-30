Air traffic at Montgomery Regional Airport on the rise

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The number of people flying to and from the Montgomery Regional Airport is up.
The Montgomery Airport Authority announced earlier this year that there was an 11 percent increase in total passengers from 2017 to 2018.
In the first two months of 2019, MGM has seen a total of 55,167 passengers. That’s approximately 28.2 percent more passengers than what the airport served at this time last year.
Carrier operations also improved at MGM from February 2018 to February 2019 by 20.8 percent.
“It’s been the strongest showing we’ve had in maybe five years," said MGM Executive Assistant Mark Wnuk.
Wnuk credits the increase in passengers to the airport’s recent increase in seats, flights and destinations.
“More passengers means more seats, which means more flights, and more flights means more routes and more options," said Wnuk. “It’s all good news at the airport. Of course, it gives us the incentive to keep doing what we’ve been doing.”
Wnuk hopes this trend continues and that more travel destinations will be added in the near future.
“Maybe, we could add one to Chicago, or go out to Denver or some place like that," said Wnuk. "A strong showing is nothing but good news to the airport because that’s what gets the airlines attention.”
