‘BabyPalooza’ expo returns to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The ‘Babypalooza’ expo was back in the Capital City Saturday as the event brought together those who are newly parents, already parents, and expecting parents.
“We do this all over the Southeast and this is our eighth year in Montgomery, but it’s a free event for new and expecting parents to come to and be connected to local resources,” said BabyPalooza Executive Director Cecilia Pearson.
It was held at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex where local resources such as Baptist health and Jackson Hospital were on-site to talk about pre and postnatal and pediatric health. ALFA Insurance was on hand to teach parents about the basics of putting your child safely to sleep, infant CPR, car seat safety and more.
“All of the things that they need to learn about from how to take their baby home, to safety, to pre and postnatal care, they can find here in one day under one roof, and it’s absolutely totally free,” said Pearson.
There was even a 4D Mommies 3D/4D Ultrasound area that allowed expecting parents to get that first sneak peak at their baby.
Pearson said one of the newer parts of this year’s expo was the baby registry.
“We just want to make sure that we are sharing as much information with as many moms as possible,” said Pearson.
There were more games as well as prizes also on-hand. The expo was held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
To learn more about the baby registry, you can download the app, or visit the BabyPalooza website.
