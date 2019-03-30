First Alert: Mostly dry day, showers and storms arrive tonight

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - All eyes are on our next storm system, but some good news comes from this one: it won’t arrive until late tonight, so you can continue to enjoy a mostly dry day, and severe storms are not expected for our area.
Today is WARM! Highs are near 80 degrees under partly to mostly sunny skies. A few showers are possible in our western counties later this afternoon, but the rest of us are staying dry.
Our next cold front arrives tonight. A few showers are possible in our far northern and western counties this evening before the main line of showers and storms arrives to the edge of our coverage area closer to 11 pm.
Throughout the night, the broken line of rain will push southeast, weakening as it travels. It will not rain on everyone; showers and storms will be scattered.
Any storms that develop in central and south Alabama are not expected to be severe. We are watching to the northwest of us, however, where some storms could produce damaging winds and quarter size hail. Again, those storms will likely be too weak to be in severe limits once they arrive to our area, but we’ll keep an eye on it as the day progresses.
Once the initial line of showers and storms move through, some post-frontal showers will hang around for the first half of the day Sunday. It won’t rain on everyone, but it would be a good idea to check the radar on your First Alert Weather App before heading to church or brunch to see if a stray shower is in your area.
We’ll be noticeably cooler behind the front. A few showers are still possible Monday and Tuesday thanks to a low pressure system in the Gulf, but many of you will continue to stay dry.
