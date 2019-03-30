Storms possible tonight

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Today is WARM! Highs are near 80 degrees under partly to mostly sunny skies. A few showers are possible in our western counties later this afternoon, but the rest of us are staying dry.
Our next cold front arrives tonight. A few showers are possible in our far northern and western counties this evening before the main line of showers and storms arrives to the edge of our coverage area closer to 11 pm. Throughout the night, the broken line of rain will push southeast, weakening as it travels. It will not rain on everyone; showers and storms will be scattered.
Any storms that develop in central and south Alabama are not expected to be severe. Once the initial line of showers and storms move through, some post-frontal showers will hang around for the first half of the day Sunday.
