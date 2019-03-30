Joseph Bradley celebrated at JD for Special Olympics win

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Joseph Bradley just returned home from Abu Dhabi after winning three medals at the Special Olympics World Games.
Bradley, a senior at Jeff Davis High School, is still soaking in his big win.
"I wouldn’t trade these for the world,” he said.
Bradley was part of the USA Equestrian Team. He picked up a Gold in English Equitation and Bronze In Working Trail and Dressage.
His mother, Mary, could not be more proud.
"He did what he said he came to do. He won the gold. I was so excited,” said Mary Bradley.
Surrounded by his biggest fans this champion was celebrated. The Bradleys say the support has been overwhelming.
"We are very grateful. I want to say thank you,” said Mary.
This accomplishment comes nearly 17 years after Joseph was abused and suffered a traumatic brain injury at the hands of his father. While its been a long road for to recovery over the years he continues to inspire everyone around him.
"He shows with his determination you can set your mind to anything. It may be a lot of hard work, but we will get through,” said Mary Bradley.
Now Joseph is preparing for graduation.
Jeff Davis will be dedicate a portion of their trophy case to highlight his accomplishments.
More than 7,000 athletes from 170 countries competed in this year’s Special Olympic World Games.
