Person identified in fatal Taylor Road crash

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has identified the person killed in Friday’s fatal crash on Taylor Road.
According to MPD Sgt. Jarrett Williams, it was a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of 40-year-old Rodrequez Robinson of Montgomery. Williams said three others in the vehicle with Robinson suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police and fire medics responded to the 5600 block of Taylor Road where they found a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee had left the roadway. Investigators have yet to determine what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.
The crash closed a section of the road from Troy Highway to Park Crossing, and power crews had to work to repair downed power lines in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.