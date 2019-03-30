Tallassee man arrested, charged with rape

TROY, AL (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department has arrested and charged a man with rape.
Richard Alexander Davidson, 20, of Tallassee has been charged with first-degree rape. Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said officers responded to Troy Regional Medical Center where they met with the 20-year-old victim who said she had been raped at a residence in the 100 block of Nat Avenue.
Officers responded to the address where they collected evidence to send off to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for processing.
Warrants were obtained and Davidson was arrested. He has been placed in the Pike County Jail under a $25,000 bond.
