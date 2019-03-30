24-year-old man charged with kidnapping, murder of UofSC student Samantha Josephson

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department says their investigation in the disappearance of 21-year-old University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson has now become a death investigation.
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said that the State Law Enforcement Division is charging Nathaniel David Rowland, 24, with kidnapping and murder in Josephson's death.
According to police, Josephson was last seen on surveillance video after 2 a.m. on Friday entering a dark vehicle, possibly a newer model Chevrolet Impala.
Police say Josephson’s body was found by two turkey hunters in a wooded area in Clarendon County on Friday afternoon near Black Bottom Road in New Zion. The suspect was previously lived in that area and hunters say the secluded spot where she was found is only known to those who are familiar in that area.
Rowland was stopped by Columbia police at 3 a.m. Saturday with an “alert” K-9 officer in a traffic stop in the black Chevy Impala two blocks from the Five Points area. When he’s asked to step out of the car, police say Rowland fled on foot and later arrested.
Police then observed the appearance of blood in the car. The State Law Enforcement Division was called to process the scene. A search warrant later uncovered blood, Josephson’s cellphone, bleach, wipes, and window cleaner, Holbrook said.
Police also said that there was a child safety seat in the back of the car and the child safety locks were enabled, so no one could be able to escape.
Josephson was first reported missing by friends who called CPD to their apartment in downtown Columbia when she did not return home after a night out. She was last seen outside of the Bird Dog Bar on Harden Street in Columbia when police said she was waiting for an Uber she ordered, but got in the wrong car.
Earlier in the day, her father, Seymour Josephson, wrote a heartbreaking Facebook post confirming his daughter's death.
"It is with tremendous sadness and of a broken heart that I post this! I will miss and love my baby girl for the rest of life. Samantha is no longer with us but she will not be forgotten," Seymour Josephson wrote. "It is extremely hard to write this and post it but I love her with all my heart. I could continue to write about her but it kills me. I sit here and cry while looking at the picture and write this."
Samantha was a senior political science major from Robbinsville, NJ. Holbrook said Josephson's family is in South Carolina from New Jersey and have a lot of support.
“I met with the family... their hearts are broken,” Holbrook said. “There is nothing tougher than to stand before a family and explain how a loved one was murdered they have a lot of support here, but it was gut-wrenching words can’t describe what they are going through.”
Holbrook said that there is still more to the investigation that they have to uncover. Holbrook also said that there was a second person, an acquaintance, in the car during the traffic stop who is cooperating with police.
“We are fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, sons, and daughters and it’s just as personal to us and will be a priority and we will be with them every step of the way until this is done,” Holbrook said.
UofSC President Harris Pastides also confirmed Josepherson's death and asked for students to be more vigilant while out and about:
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write these words this morning. Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death. Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort. However, I take solace that the Carolina Family is here to embrace those who are hurting. As you make plans for the weekend, remember the tenets of Stand Up Carolina: look out for one another, be active bystanders,” the president’s statement continues. “Travel in groups and stay together. If you have not already done so, download the RAVE Guardian safety app, set up your profile and learn how to use it. It has been a difficult week for our extended Carolina family. The loss of a student is never easy but this has been a particularly painful few days as we have experienced loss on several of our campuses. As a family, let’s continue to pray for all the families experiencing heartache and grief this week.”
Additionally, the USC Student Health Services are holding counseling services on Sunday, March 31 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“It has been a difficult week. Please know that your safety and well-being is our number one concern,” the university and its student body president said in a statement. "Our counseling center has regular Sunday hours from 2-8 p.m. for drop-in sessions and throughout the week 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also reach 24/7 counseling services by calling 803-777-5223. If you feel in danger call 911 or the USC Police Department at 803-777-4215.
As it concluded their message on safety, the university president and the student body president said: "We care about you and are here for you. Look out for one another Gamecocks."
Police also said that if you’ve experienced someone offering you a ride or pretending to be Uber, to report it to them.
A memorial fund has been established in Josephson’s memory. If you’d like to contribute, click here.
You can watch the full CPD press conference here:
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.