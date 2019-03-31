Auburn basketball to land at Montgomery Regional Airport Sunday

Auburn's Bryce Brown (2) celebrates during the second half of the Midwest Regional final game against Kentucky in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (Photo by: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Jahmal Kennedy | March 31, 2019 at 6:35 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 6:41 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Fans are invited out to the Montgomery Regional Airport Sunday evening to welcome back the Auburn Men’s Basketball team.

The team is expected to land around 8 p.m. Fans should park in the airport parking lot and line up along the fence between the airport and Montgomery Airport.

Friday, the Tigers defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Sweet 16 to advance to their first Elite 8 since 1986 where they defeated Kentucky 77-71 in overtime.

The Auburn Tigers have advanced to their first Final Four in school history where will take on Virginia Saturday in Minneapolis.

