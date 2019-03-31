Auburn fans enjoying tournament run

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Auburn fans have had a lot of excitement throughout the NCAA Tournament. Fans have been coming from all around the state to roll Toomer’s Corner after Auburn’s advancements throughout the tournament.
They say that no matter win or lose, it’s just nice to watch their boys play at such a high level.
“Amazing actually. I’m not originally from here, so I came down here and I learned the history about Auburn," said Auburn University student Christian Barden. "I’ve been watching them since 2010 and now that they’re finally winning and getting this traction with coach Bruce, it’s pretty great.”
“I graduated from Auburn two years ago and just came back down here to work," said Auburn fan Jay Holten. "It’s bittersweet. I hate that I missed it by a couple of years, but I got them going a long way in the tournament, so I hope they win tonight.”
One fans says she normally cheers for Auburn’s rival, but she’s in the March Madness spirit and switched sides.
“I am actually an Alabama grad however, my husband played football, ran track, so I guess I’ll support the team. It’s exciting to see the energy that Bruce Pearl brings to the team, it makes me want to go to the games,” said Auburn supporter Shannon Parker.
Parker says win or lose, the Auburn Tigers should feel like champs.
“I think it’s still a victory,” said Parker. “Just to make it as far as they’ve come, especially since it’s been 16 years..I think that’s a victory in itself.”
Sunday marked Auburn’s second ever Elite 8 appearance.
