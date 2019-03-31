Eufaula man killed in Sunday morning shooting

EUFAULA, AL (WSFA) - A Eufaula man has died as a result of a Sunday morning shooting.
The Eufaula Police Department responded to Meadow Manor Apartments after receiving a call that a person had been shot. Upon arrival, police found a man, identified as 18-year-old Shydee Tremaine Lamar Denson of Eufaula, who had been shot in the head.
Denson was transported to Medical Center Barbour by the Eufaula Fire Department. From there, he was airlifted to a Dothan hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not identified a suspect. The shooting remains under investigation.
