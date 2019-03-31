First Alert: Showers linger this morning, colder behind front

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Whether it’s a rain jacket or a winter jacket, you’ll want to grab one before stepping out the door this morning!
The cold front is draped across parts of central Alabama this morning, bringing light to moderate scattered showers. As the morning progresses, the showers will slowly shift south. For central Alabama, clouds and rain will slowly clear from northwest to southeast as we head into the afternoon. In south Alabama, scattered showers may stick around for a bit of our afternoon. It will not be a washout - some of you will not see rain – but it’s a good idea to keep an umbrella on hand this morning.
Besides a rain jacket, you’ll want a winter jacket! Temperatures are cold today, with afternoon temperatures not leaving the 50s for most.
We’ll be dry tomorrow, then our next chance for rain arrives Monday night. Skies will dry by Tuesday morning and stay dry through Wednesday. Rain is possible again Thursday and Friday with our next front.
