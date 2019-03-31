Man suffers life-threatening injury in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A suspect has been taken into custody after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday.
Montgomery Police Department Sgt. Jarrett Williams said police and medics responded just before noon to the 800 block of Maxwell Boulevard after a report of a subject shot. At the scene, officers found a man who had suffered a life-threatening injury from being shot.
Williams said that man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Potential charges against the suspect are pending.
