Scattered showers this morning

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The cold front is draped across parts of central Alabama this morning, bringing light to moderate scattered showers. As the morning progresses, the showers will slowly shift south. For central Alabama, clouds and rain will slowly clear from northwest to southeast as we head into the afternoon. In south Alabama, scattered showers may stick around for a bit of our afternoon. It will not be a washout - some of you will not see rain - but it’s a good idea to keep an umbrella on hand this morning.