UPDATE: Standoff in Mtn. Brook ends with suspect surrender

MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL (WBRC) - Authorities have confirmed that the standoff ended when the suspect surrendered late Saturday night.
According to authorities, the police received a 911 call Saturday afternoon regarding a domestic violence situation on Dunbarton Drive in Mountain Brook. When the officers arrived, they discovered the subject had poured gasoline in the home.
The subject had a box of matches and was threatening to set the home on fire. The other residents were able to exit the property safely.
After the police arrived, the subject barricaded himself in the basement of the home. He refused to communicate with authorities and continued to threaten he would set the home on fire.
Negotiators were called to the scene and made contact with the man for several hours. However, the communication broke down and they were unable to continue to negotiate with the man.
Around 10:24 p.m., the man surrendered himself and was taken into custody. No one was injured and the man was transported to a hospital to be evaluated.
Per authorities, the criminal investigation is still underway pending possible future charges.
