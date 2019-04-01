Abortion, lottery bills expected in the AL legislature this week

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - State lawmakers will return from Spring break Tuesday.
Abortion is expected to be a topic of discussion. Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, announced she plans to file a bill that would ban abortions in Alabama.
According to a a news release, the bill would ban abortions once a pregnancy can be medically detected, which is around two weeks. Collins said it allows an exception for cases where a mother’s life is threatened by the pregnancy.
The legislature’s schedule shows a Senate Committee is expected to hear a lottery proposal Thursday. There are two bills. Sen. Jim McClendon, R-Springville, said the first bill would amend the state constitution to allow for a lottery. The second bill would outline the framework of how the state would administer a lottery.
A hands-free driving bill could be in the House chamber for a debate. The bill would make it illegal to hold a phone and drive. It is similar to Georgia’s recently passed hands-free driving law.
