Arrest made in March homicide in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in a March 9 homicide in Montgomery.
According to Montgomery Captain Regina Duckett, MPD arrested Quartese Wright, 31, and charged him with murder in the shooting death of Xavier Smith. Smith had walked into Baptist Medical Center South with a gunshot wound and advised he’d been shot inside a business in the 3400 block of McGehee Road. He was pronounced dead from his injuries on March 22.
Police identified Wright as the suspect and he was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He was placed under a $150,000 bond.
