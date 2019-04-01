City of Montgomery designates ‘cleanup months’ for council districts

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s clean-up month for two city council districts in Montgomery! Those who live in Districts 2 and 9 can take advantage of special garbage and trash removal series this month.
The Montgomery Clean City Commission and City Council members Charles Jinright and Brantley Lyons encourage Montgomery residents in those City Council Districts to take advantage of special garbage and trash removal services during April.
The City’s Sanitation Department will remove nearly all items, including up to two tires, placed behind the curb on regular trash pick-up days. Sanitation crews will not pick up loose leaves, dirt, building materials or tree limbs that are more than 4 feet long and 8 inches around.
The remaining Clean Up Month for other districts are as follows:
· MAY- Districts Four (4) and Seven (7);
· JUNE- Districts One (1) and Three (3);
· JULY- District Six (6);
· AUGUST- Districts Five (5) and Eight (8).
For more information, visit www.mgmc3.com or call the Montgomery Clean City Commission at (334) 625-2175.
