Coosa County historic church vandalized

MARBLE VALLEY, AL (WSFA) - The effort to restore Blue Springs Baptist Church hit a very rough patch when vandals struck sometime in the last two weeks.
“I don’t see a reason or the motive behind the things they did to this church," said Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell.
Howell says this is clearly the work of more than one person. The church is located near Sylacauga on Coosa County Road 99. Church members meet at another location for Sunday services but use the historic church for special events such as weddings.
“I would say [church members] were trying to restore that church," Howell said.
Just about everywhere you looked and walked you saw signs of cruelty - lighting fixtures destroyed, graffiti, pews thrown outside. The vandals even snatched off the front door and took a sledgehammer to a grave in the cemetery. There are signs they tried to start a fire in the back of the church.
The sheriff estimates the damage to be between $5,000 and $10,000.
There are no suspects, no leads and as of now no reported witnesses, but Coosa County investigators say they’ve gathered plenty of evidence.
“Every case is a challenge. You know it just depends on circumstances and the evidence you locate," Howell said.
This is not the first time the church has been vandalized. It was hit once before, seven years ago, but not quite like this, we’re told. There is talk among church members of starting over with the repairs, but this time add security cameras that can be monitored.
For the congregation, this cuts deep, but there’s no doubt they’ll rely on a higher power to overcome.
The grave that was damaged was that of a woman who died in 1899, and it appears the suspects stole the pulpit.
