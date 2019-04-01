1 dead, 1 injured in suspected electrical fire

COFFEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A man was killed and another was seriously injured after a suspected electrical fire broke out at a residence in Coffee County Saturday, according to Coffee County Coroner Robert Preachers.
Coleman Helms, who was 85 years old and a wheelchair user, was unable to escape the fire. Coleman Helm’s son Wendell Helms sustained burns that covered more than half of his body while trying to get his father out of the home, Preachers said.
Law enforcement officials responded to the call between 8 and 9 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of county roads 636 and 625.
Preachers said the fire could have started due to an electrical issue involving the ceiling fan. Smoke detectors were not found in the residence.
Wendell Helms is currently being treated in Mobile.
