FIRST ALERT: Frosty Monday morning

It’s a chilly start to the new workweek as clear skies and light winds help the cold really settle in.
Patchy frost will be possible, but we stay above freezing. Sunshine dominates much of the day, allowing temperatures to climb into the middle and upper 60s by afternoon.
Later today, clouds will build back in with a few showers possible into the overnight hours as a trough swings on by. It’ll be gone after early Tuesday morning, allowing sunshine to return later tomorrow. Workweek warmth builds, taking temps into the middle 70s by Wednesday. Rain becomes likely later Thursday into Thursday night with isolated to scattered showers and storms continuing Friday and into the weekend as temps surge into the 80s.
