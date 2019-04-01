Huntsville police officers conduct adorable rescue of baby ducks

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Several police officers are being applauded for their kindness during a very cute rescue mission in Huntsville.
Fiona Waymire shared a picture of a daring baby duck rescue on Twitter and commended three Huntsville police officers for their actions.
One of the officers involved also shared a photo of the operation.
They were on duty Sunday when they got a call about ducklings stuck in a sewer drain on Summer Cove Circle, north of Harbin Road on the west side of town.
They could hear the little guys quacking down below so they acted fast.
Officer Jacob Kosiba got in the manhole as Officer Cody Glass and Officer Albert Morin helped get the tiny ducks into a box.
"We got a pry bar and pried the manhole cover off. Officer Kosiba jumped down there and started looking for them. There's no telling how long these ducks would have been down there in the sewer if we hadn't been able to get them out safely. We're just glad that a citizen notified us and we were able to help these ducks out," Officer Glass explained.
The ducklings were taken to a facility that does wildlife rehabilitation so they could get some extra attention and care.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.