Iron clinch playoff spot with win in home finale

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham made its home finale a memorable one.
The Iron defeated Atlanta 17-9 on Sunday to clinch a spot in the postseason.
The Birmingham defense forced three turnovers as Trent Richardson led the offense with 83 rushing yards and a touchdown. Luis Perez threw for 65 yards on 10 of 24 passing, while Keith Price was 2 for 2 with 31 yards.
The Iron (5-3) travel to Arizona next week for a 7 p.m. start. The first round of the postseason is April 21.
