Man dead after Abbeville shooting
By WSFA Staff | April 1, 2019 at 11:09 AM CDT - Updated April 1 at 11:09 AM

ABBEVILLE, AL (WSFA) - A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Abbeville.

According to the Dothan County Coroner, Tommy Jerome Grace was the victim in a shooting at the Deer Run Apartments on Highway 27.

Grace was shot in the torso and was transported to Southeast Health in Dothan where he was pronounced dead. His body has been taken for an autopsy in Montgomery.

We are working to get additional details from police on this shooting investigation. No other information has been released.

