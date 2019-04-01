Montgomery man facing multiple child sex crime charges

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is facing multiple child sex crime charges.
A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Tavares Charles Rhodes on four charges, including sexual abuse of a child less than 12 and rape.
Rhodes was taken into custody Friday.
According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, the investigation started after the victim told someone at church about the abuse. The crimes allegedly started in 2013 and happened over a “span of years."
Rhodes was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $150,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.