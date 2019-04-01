$11,000 reward offered for information in Lowndes County arson investigation

LOWNDES COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office are seeking information regarding several recent burglaries and arsons in Lowndes County.
“The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has asked for some assistance, so we’re assisting them with their investigative efforts and doing what we can do to conduct that investigation to see where it goes,” said Alabama Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen.
The crimes happened in the Braggs and Farmersville communities. According to investigators, the crimes started on Sunday, March 17.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000, and the victims of the burglaries and arsons are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved.
If you have any information on the identity or location of the suspect or suspects, call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
Officials with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said if you have information regarding the case, but would like to remain anonymous, you can do so. However, in order to be eligible for the reward, your personal information must be provided to law enforcement.
